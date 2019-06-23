killed
- MusicKodak Black's Artist Syko Bob's Mother Fatally Shot In Florida: ReportThe Sniper Gang member suffered a tragedy in Broward County, according to new reports by way of VladTV.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBFG Straap Killed In Dallas Shooting, Rising Rapper Was Only 22The "GANG MEMBER" artist was gunned down along with 26-year-old Cory Lucien in South Dallas earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Says He's "Heartbroken" Over Amazon Warehouse DeathsJeff Bezos has released a statement regarding the Edwardsville Amazon warehouse deaths.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSlain TikTok Star Swavy's Family Says Wendy Williams Owes Them An ApologyWendy's insensitive segment has been dragged online. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy's Grandparents Killed In House Fire: ReportAlabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's grandparents were found dead after their home was allegedly set on fire.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsCam'ron Keeps Breonna Taylor's Legacy AliveCam'ron maintains that Breonna Taylor was murdered by police and deserves more sympathy than the rioters killed in the storming of the Capitol. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeShooting At Music Video Set Leaves 1 Dead & 5 Injured: ReportThere are no current suspects. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMo3, Boosie Badazz Associate, Killed In Fatal ShootingDallas rapper Mo3, an associate and collaborator of Boosie Badazz, has been reportedly killed in a fatal shooting on the Dallas highway.By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeRussian Rapper Chopped To Pieces By His Wife In Front Of 2-Year-Old SonWhat's going on in Russia?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRapper Huey Fatally Shot At 31Beloved St-Louis rapper Huey was pronounced dead after being shot late last night, on June 25th. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Death: Massive Protest Leads To Police EscalationFollowing the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, many took to the streets in a protest that eventually escalated into violence. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeMan In Illinois Kills Partner & Himself Fearing They Had CoronavirusA man who believed he had the coronavirus killed himself and his partner.By Cole Blake
- AnticsLil Pump Shaved His Eyebrows Because Of "Tiger King" Star Carole BaskinLil Pump suggested that he shaved his eyebrows off in honour of "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin's late husband, whom many believe was murdered by Carole.By Lynn S.
- RandomDriver Kills 18-Year-Old While Watching Porn Behind The Wheel, Parents SueJonathan Weaver's parents are filing suit against the company that hired the Trucker who killed their son while watching porn on the road.By Cole Blake
- BasketballKobe Bryant’s Pilot Warned “You're Too Low” Seconds Before Crash: ReportAviation experts believe poor visibility looks to be the key cause of the crash however.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeechy Darko Speaks On His Father's Murder & Has A Request For FansThe Flatbush Zombies rapper is unable to make it out to Miami to light a candle for his father.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeFamily Of Michigan Teen Who Died From Police Tasing Receive $12 Million SettlementThe 15-year-old's family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Michigan State Police.By Lynn S.
- CrimeToronto Rapper Bvlly Killed In Christmas Eve Shooting: ReportNo arrests have been made as of yet, and the investigation is ongoing. RIP Bvlly.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMan Kills 6-Year Old Boy Who He Believed Was Possessed By Demons: ReportA dad is accused of killing his son who he believed was possessed by demons.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsBig3 Star Andre Emmett Shot And Killed In Dallas: ReportIce Cube has issued a statement on Emmett's passing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Family Declines Fans' Suggestions For Public Birthday CelebrationsThe family wants to keep it private. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBrooklyn Block Party Ends In Tragedy: 11 Injured, 1 Killed In ShootingMayor de Blasio is vowing to keep Brownsville safe following the tragic incident.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPolice Officer Shoots & Kills Unarmed 18-Year-Old Teen: Report#BlackLivesMatterBy Aida C.