Kodak Black’s Artist Syko Bob’s Mother Fatally Shot In Florida: Report

Tragedy struck Syko Bob recently, a Broward County rapper signed to Kodak Black's Sniper Gang label. Moreover, new reports from VladTV indicate that Bob's mother passed away following a fatal shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood on Wednesday. Said reports stand unconfirmed as of writing this article, since the Florida MC hasn't spoken out about this news yet. What's more is that these reports paired with a video making rounds on social media of a van with bullet holes. In it, a police officer approaches the vehicle and discovers the victim, and sirens ring off loudly in the background.

Furthermore, there aren't many other details that emerged surrounding this case, such as crime scene analyses or other information. As such, we can assume that this is still an open case under Broward County police jurisdiction and will likely progress in the coming days and weeks. Unfortunately for Syko Bob, he can't be there with his family and friends to grieve this cataclysmic loss if reports are true. The rapper is currently behind bars for a five-year prison sentence following a guilty plea for illegal gun possession charges in December of 2022.

Syko Bob's Mother Tragically Passes Away

Syko Bob, real name Cambrel Smart, dealt with this legal situation for the better part of the last two years, starting with a traffic stop on January 5, 2022. After cops stopped him for speeding, they found a bag of marijuana and a loaded gun in his car. According to jail records uncovered by HipHopDX on Instagram, authorities charged him with a DUI. Also, they added charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted individual.

Meanwhile, the "My Lil S**t" MC must be going through a lot right now seeing this news. With that in mind, we send him condolences for his loss and hope that he will be able to grieve and honor his mother despite his situation. These cases are never easy to manage, especially when one's dealing with heavy external factors like jail time. For more news and the latest updates on Syko Bob, stick around on HNHH.

Rest In Peace.

