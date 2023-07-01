A new photo of Syko Bob posing in prison alongside Foogiano and another inmate has gone viral. Various users are saying that Kodak Black’s artist looks spooky in the photo, with some even claiming that he appears to need an “exorcism.” “Syko Bob really look like a demon,” one user writes. Another says, “keep him in there.” Someone else adds that the artist “looks like he don’t wanna be a part of society.”

In December of 2022, Syko Bob pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge. He was sentenced to five years behind bars earlier this year. He was arrested on various charges after a traffic stop in the beginning of 2022. The charges included DUI, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and more. According to reports, the artist was seen driving over the speed limit in Collier County, FL at 3 a.m. Law enforcement later searched his vehicle, allegedly finding a bag of marijuana and a loaded gun.

Users Compare Syko Bob To A “Demon”

Back in 2021, Syko Bob was a victim of a drive-by shooting in Florida. The shooting appeared to be targeted. The artist and two other victims were driving in the middle of the day when the attack took place, and were later taken to a Broward-area hospital. The witness who took them to the hospital, Tristan Johnson, later spoke on the incident. “I could hear one of the guys, you could hear the blood in his throat like as he’s talking so I’m trying to hurry up and get [to the hospital],” he explained. “If it was me and someone shot me and I needed help,” he continued, “I would want someone to take me as well.”

Lt. Michael Santiago of the Lauderhill Police Department later claimed that Syko Bob and his affiliates failed to provide much information in the case. “All three victims refused to cooperate with the investigation and provided no details on the events,” he explained.

