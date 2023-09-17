aesop rock
- MusicBest Dolly Parton Samples In Hip Hop & R&BThe global icon’s work extends far beyond her country music roots.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentAesop Rock Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Aesop Rock's net worth in 2024, tracing his career from underground artist to respected rapper through albums, collabs, and tours.By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesAesop Rock Drops Off His Conceptual "Integrated Tech Solutions" RecordThis might be Aesop's crowning achievement. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsAesop Rock Drops Another Taster From "Integrated Tech Solutions" With "By The River"Aesop Rock really likes rivers. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsAesop Rock Takes Us On A Journey Through Technological History On "Mindful Solutionism"Aesop Rock is spitting bars about human history. By Zachary Horvath