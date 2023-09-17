Aesop Rock Takes Us On A Journey Through Technological History On “Mindful Solutionism”

Syosset, New Yorker Aesop Rock is a truly great songwriter and world-builder. His latest single release, "Mindful Solutionism is a prime example of these traits he possesses. Ever since the late 90s, the rapper has wowed many with the ability to tell stories while rapping his behind off on so many tracks. He is one of the best underground artists in the rap genre and it looks like a new album is on the horizon.

To build the hype around his 15 album, he has just put out a single called, "Mindful Solutionism." It is a cut that takes you through a three-minute journey of how humans have developed as a society over time. One of those ways in which we have evolved throughout our timespan on Earth is technology. Everything from the wheel to campfires, cell phones, appliances and more have all shaped us in some way. That is what Aesop is conveying here and he does a masterful job at it.

Aesop Rock Releases His Creativity In "Mindful Solutionism" Music Video: Watch

He also talks about how we are to blame for some of the things we have invented. The theme in this track looks to be the overall message of his upcoming project, Integrated Tech Solutions. Rock's album will be available on November 10, 2023. Additionally, he paired the song with a really cool music video that visualizes what he is rapping about.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single, "Mindful Solutionism," from Aesop Rock? Is he one of the most creative minds in hip-hop today? Are you excited about his upcoming project? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cameras in your favorite corners, plastic in the wilderness

We can not be trusted with the stuff that we come up with

The machinery could eat us, we just really love our buttons, um

Technology, focus on the other s***

3D-printed body parts, dehydrated onion dip

You can buy a Jet Ski from a cell phone on a jumbo jet

