Aesop Rock Drops Off His Conceptual “Integrated Tech Solutions” Record

The founding grounds of hip-hop, New York, have the some of the best rappers since the genres inception 50 years ago. One of the most unheralded names is Aesop Rock. His creativity and lyrical gymnastics are probably his greatest qualities he possesses. Those are put to the forefront of his newest journey, Integrated Tech Solutions.

ITS is Rock's 15th project to date, going all the way back to his at the turn of the new millennium, 1999. Out of all of them, this may be his most conceptual one yet. We got the first look at this escapade back in mid September with the lead single, "Mindful Solutionism." After that, we got two more, "By The River," and "Infinity Fill Goose Down."

Listen To Integrated Tech Solutions By Aesop Rock

The theme behind this album is explained by Aesop. "We cannot be trusted with the stuff that we come up with." It is a pressing issue in today's world. Even though we can create some truly innovative things, they are ultimately a disadvantage, most of the time. He speaks on this among other more philosophical questions throughout the rest of the record.

The theme behind this album is explained by Aesop. "We cannot be trusted with the stuff that we come up with." It is a pressing issue in today's world. Even though we can create some truly innovative things, they are ultimately a disadvantage, most of the time. He speaks on this among other more philosophical questions throughout the rest of the record.

Integrated Tech Solutions Tracklist:

The ITS Way Mindful Solutionism Infinity Fill Goose Down Living Curfew (feat. billy woods) Pigeonometry Kyanite Toothpick (feat. Hanni El Khatib) 100 Feet Tall Salt and Pepper Squid Time Moves Differently Here Aggressive Steven Bermuda (feat. Lealani) By The River All City Nerve Map Forward Compatibility Engine (feat. Rob Sonic) On Failure Solid Gold Vititus Black Snow (feat. Nikki Jean)

