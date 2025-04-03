Aesop Rock Is Playing Lyrical "Checkers," Not Chess On New Single

Aesop Rock recently killed the mic via his feature on clipping.'s new album "Dead Channel Sky," and it's great to hear him again so soon.

Aesop Rock is gearing up to release his new album Black Hole Superette, a completely self-produced piece with collaborators like Armand Hammer, Lupe Fiasco, Open Mike Eagle, Homeboy Sandman, and more. That sounds like a phenomenal LP, and we just got our first taste of its greatness via the new single "Checkers." It comes shortly after Rock's latest offering, the track "Welcome Home Warrior" off the excellent new clipping. album Dead Channel Sky.

On "Checkers," Aesop Rock perfectly embodies Black Hole Superette's vision of "the invisible forces that shape our lives and psyches," per his website's description. The track's abstract wordplay about gritty topics contains the detailed rhyme schemes and references you know and love, and the Integrated Tech Solutions multi-hyphenate amps up the atmosphere with wailing synthesizers, chunky flanged guitar riffs, and simple but hard-hitting percussion hits. It feels overwhelming at times, but that's what makes the "By The River" lyricist such a compelling master of ceremonies. Most importantly, it doesn't compromise dynamism or immediacy for technical ability thanks to shifting production choices and cheeky one-liners.

With the collaborative lineup of Black Hole Superette in mind, we can't wait for Aesop Rock to bring "Catfish" vibes back with his LICE partner, the similarly masterful Homeboy Sandman. "Checkers" is a great taster that hopefully indicates this album's upcoming strength in both its pen and production. It will reportedly come out on May 30 per Aesop's website, and you can find various pre-order options for the record by clicking on the "Via" link further down below.

Aesop Rock's "Checkers"

Quotable Lyrics
One of the filthiest fish in the azure,
Cut a political actor to particulate matter,
Should it present as a pattern, put the pig out to pasture,
This ain't that action figure in the original package, we in the s**t with the taggers

