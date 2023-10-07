Aesop Rock Drops Another Taster From “Integrated Tech Solutions” With “By The River”

The birthplace of hip-hop has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year. It has now been 50 years since the inception of the genre. Over five decades, plenty of artists from all over New York have come and gone. One that is still going strong to this day is Aesop Rock. Born in Long Island, Rock has been putting out some of the best of the best material since 1999 with his debut, Appleseed.

Aesop currently has 14 different projects to his name. Not to mention, he also has a few instrumental and deluxe editions of some of his records. Well, he is gearing up for his 15th offering which is due to drop on November 10. His newest album will be titled, Integrated Tech Solutions, or ITS.

Listen To "By The River" From Aesop Rock

We already have an idea of where his going with his newest concept. The lead single, "Mindful Solutionism," was released just a couple of weeks ago. Rock took us through a quick and condensed history lesson on the evolution of technology over the span of our species' existence. This new track, "By The River," talks a lot about the uses of our water system. However, the true core meaning the track is just how much he enjoys rivers.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Aesop Rock, "By The River?" Is this the better song over "Mindful Solutionism?" Does this album have a chance to be one of the best concept albums of the year? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Aesop Rock, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

A river in the daylight is energy and life

A river in the dark can be a genuine surprise

You might find somе lovers getting cozy on the shorе

Or a cold-blooded psychopath disposing of a corpse

Sitting by the Hudson river talking to a ghost

"I wish that we could rock a beat and smoke an L at Tone's

