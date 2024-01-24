Chet Hanks Covers Summer Walker's "Session 32": Watch

Chet Hanks is best known for being the son of Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks, and for keeping us laughing with his antics on social media. Though his past hasn't been perfect, in recent years, the nepo baby has put in serious work on changing his life for the better. His Instagram profile lately has been relatively quiet, though he did end 2023 with a wholesome picture posing with pops. Aside from that, Hanks is also working on music again, covering an R&B classic from Atlanta's own Summer Walker on Tuesday (January 23).

"Little Summer in the winter, 'Session 32,'" the entertainer wrote in his caption. He made the song his own by plucking on his guitar while singing. The pink sunset behind him helped set the smooth vibe he was obviously going for. In the comments, friends and fans are encouraging him to keep experimenting with his sound. "I thought this was Frank Ocean," one user joked. "[I know] Chet's a real bass player 'cuz when tf was the last time he changed them strings 😂," another person laughed.

Read More: Chet Hanks & MMA Fighter GF Melissa Maysing Get Up Close & Personal During Venice Beach Workout

Chet Hanks Brings Us Summer in the Winter

Expression through singing seems to be helping Hanks tremendously at this stage in his healing journey. "Woke up and wrote my first song," he told his IG followers in a post in early December. "I was not expecting Chet Hanks to have such a beautiful voice," one comment on that upload reads.

While reactions to Chet Hanks' cover of a Summer Walker fan favourite roll in, the Still Over It songstress is teasing us with another potential SZA collab. At the end of December, she shared some snippets of what she might sound like on "Hit Different," which came out via the TDE signee, Ty Dolla Sign, and The Neptunes in 2020. Check those vocals out at the link below, and tell us what you'd like to hear Chet sing next in the comments.

Read More: Summer Walker Is Cooking Up Some Vocals For Possible Remix Of SZA And Ty Dolla $ign's "Hit Different"

[Via]