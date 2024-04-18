Cochise Comes Through With Melodic Banger "Jackpot"

Florida artist Cochise is someone who has delivered some bangers over the years. Overall, he can rap and produce, which is a mixture of talents that can get you far. Furthermore, with his sound, he has been able to collaborate with artists like SNOT, all while getting platinum hits. He is also someone who has proven to be quite humorous on social media, which is another trait that is going to help you get places. This is especially true when it comes to building a fanbase and having a rapport with those supporters.

When you are trying to continue growing as an artist, dropping new music always helps your case. Recently, Cochise has been looking to bring out some bangers, and today, he did just that. Below, you can find the music video for his new song "Jackpot." This song is yet another melodic yet driving track that is surely going to get fans excited.

Cochise Knows How To Make Catchy Tracks

When it comes to his voice, one could compare it to what Playboi Carti was doing in 2019 with his "baby voice." However, Cochise puts his own unique spin on it that will certainly excite those listening closely. If you need a banger to listen to to close out your week, then definitely give this is a spin. Hopefully, we hear more from Cochise, sooner rather than later.

Quotable Lyrics:

They know that I'm winnin', never losing (Woah, woah, woah)

I got so much money that she choosing (Oh, woah)

When I count this money, it be looping (Oh, woah)

She hop in the whip like, "What we doing?" (Oh, woah)

