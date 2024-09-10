Cochise Continues His Dominant Run With Exciting New Banger "4 AM"

Cochise has had a great 2024.

Cochise is an artist who has dropped plenty of exciting singles over the past few years. Overall, he is someone who has been dropping bangers through 2024, as a whole. For instance, we have gotten dope tracks like "KANEKI" and even "Jackpot." Furthermore, he has collaborated with SNOT, which is no surprise as they have made some songs together in the past. Needless to say, if you are a Cochise fan, then this last year has been very kind to you. Well, it just got kinder as this past weekend, the artist dropped off a new single called "4 AM."

With this song, Cochise delivers one of his signature bangers. From the exciting production to the autotuned vocals, Cochise brings forth a ton of energy that you have to appreciate. The artist is known for these kinds of songs, and he is also known for some melodic flare. That is certainly on full display here, and we're sure fans will love it. Hopefully, the Florida artist will give us a new project, very soon.

Cochise Is Doing His Thing

