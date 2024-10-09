Ari Lennox Forced To Cancel LA Show Amid Financial Woes

Nothing seems to be going Ari's way this year.

Throughout 2024, things just have not been going Ari Lennox's way. The talented Dreamville R&B singer and songwriter has been tasked with paying back the IRS a lot of money and it seems to not be going so well. She even messed around and said she would do essentially anything to pay off her debts. “I’m just gonna tell y’all my business. I need to pay this IRS. The strange things I’m finna do for change, just so i can just break even. I’m gonna crazy and then we start anew."

She isn't trying to dodge this at all, and even is looking to manage her finances better after all of this is resolved. While this does sound good, it sounds like it's going to take Ari some time to fulfill her promises to herself. With music being her source of income, if she's not able to release any or perform it, she's going to be behind the eight ball. It sounds like that's the case because according to The Neighborhood Talk, the "Shea Butter Baby" singer just had to cancel her upcoming Los Angeles show.

Ari Lennox Sounds Defeated & Deflated

She painfully addressed this on what appears to be an IG Live, revealing that low ticket sales are the root cause. "We just couldn't sell tickets," Ari said defeatedly. "So, that's my life right now. I guess hopefully things will change once I drop the music, drop the album and it is though very telling." You can tell from the audio that she's very hard and critical of herself, as she says, "I take everything personally. You're only as good as the music you put out, so it's just like 'goddamnit.'" Ari does feel that there is a solution and that would be to perform in Washington D.C., as she knows she has a loyal fanbase out there. Our hearts hurt for Ari right now, so we are sending her our best during this trying time.

