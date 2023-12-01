Ari Lennox Dons A Helmet At Her Show After Bottle-Throwing Incident

Ari Lennox recently learned the hard way that it's not the best time to be a live performer right now. Moreover, we've seen a pretty common trend of concertgoers throwing things at artists for various reasons, of which most of them are quite disruptive or disrespectful. For example, as she opened up for Rod Wave on his tour recently, someone in the crowd threw a water bottle at her, which caused her to pop off on whoever did it quite aggressively– and understandably. However, it seems like the Dreamville singer found a temporary and fashionable security solution to this risk. During her opening set on this tour on Thursday night (November 30) in Oakland, she wore a helmet to protect herself from any serious flinging.

Furthermore, this happened as footage emerged of security confronting the girl who threw the bottle at Ari Lennox. In fact, they hilariously gave the bottle back to her, so perhaps even the strictest of guards keeps things professional where most of us would've thrown the bottle away. Regardless, she joked whether she should keep the helmet on, and it seems like her set went swimmingly after that. Not bad for someone who is typically known for bubbly and positive music to go from full-on fronting to playful aloofness.

Read More: Ari Lennox: Her 7 Best R&B Grooves

Ari Lennox Performs In A Helmet After Bottle Rant: Watch

Regardless, the "Get Close" singer recently acknowledged that these opening concerts have actually been quite difficult for her for a myriad of reasons. For example, she told Angela Yee during an interview that she notices how the crowd is there for Rod Wave's more melancholy material, whereas she's there to have a good time. "It’s hard,” Ari Lennox expressed. “It is because I’m opening up for young people and... You know what I realized? I think my music is a little too happy. And I mean no shade, right? But it’s too like, ‘Pressure,’ and his is, like, different. So, I think the people are just like, ‘What the hell is this happy s**t on here?’"

Meanwhile, the Washington, D.C. native is still as great of a performer as ever, and it's great to see her overcome this with a smile on her face. As difficult as performing is for many artists, it's also a trial by fire that they can choose to fuel or control. Let's just hope that she doesn't have to wear that helmet out of necessity, and perhaps uses it as a style statement. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Ari Lennox.

Read More: Governor's Ball 2023: Ari Lennox, Kendrick Lamar, And Ice Spice Among Best-Dressed Performers

[via]