soft girl era
Songs
Ari Lennox Is Ready To Be In Her "Soft Girl Era" On Her Latest Single
Ari Lennox has seemingly been rebounding nicely since her turbulent 2024, and her first release of 2025 is a great way to keep it behind her.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 28, 2025
