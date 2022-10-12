Emily Ratajkowski is navigating her way through single life after announcing her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard last month. Since splitting from her husband of 4-years, the model has been linked high profile men, including recently divorced star, Brad Pitt. “Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends, but they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” a source told Us Weekly.

Despite being linked to the 58-year old actor, fans think that Emily confirmed her bisexuality in a new TikTok video. In the clip, the 31-year old model shared a video by TikTok user @NourishedWithTish that said, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” Emily ended her video by showing off her own green velvet couch while smiling for the camera and giving it the side-eye.

The TikTok video comes just months after a source spoke about the model’s split with Bear-McClard, telling Us Weekly, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” As for her relationship with Pitt, a source shared that” He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

However, another insider shared that although the pair has been seen together, Brad is still single following his split from Angelina Jolie. “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”

