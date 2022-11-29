Emily Ratajkowski has been getting extra vulnerable with her fans lately. Whether it be on her ever-growing TikTok page, or her new High Low podcast, the mother of one is living relatively unfiltered these days.

Most of the headlines surrounding her lately have been about her rumoured beau, Pete Davidson. Today, however, the latest episode of her show has people talking for another reason – her body.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

As a model, Ratajkowski is no stranger to being harshly stared down in the public eye. She’s susceptible to constant scrutiny, and with that certainly comes no shortage of stress.

On Tuesday (November 29), the Gone Girl actress debuted a new High Low interview. This time around, she interviewed former adult actress Mia Khalifa – another unfiltered social media starlet. At one point during their chat, the two got to talking about the correlation between mental and physical health.

“I think trauma lives in the body,” Em Rata told her friend. “That’s been my experience. When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight.”

Apparently, at the height of her struggles, the 31-year-old weighed just 100 pounds. “It was really, really scary,” she recalled.

Since then, though, Ratajkowski has been able to turn things around, noting that she’s put on weight. She explained, “For me, it’s a huge game-changer and how I know I’m happy.”

It’s been an undeniably tough few months for the London-born beauty. As you may recall, in July we found out that she’s separating from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Breakups are tough initially, of course, but it seems that Ratajkowski is back on the market lately. Though she’s made headlines with Brad Pitt and Orazio Rispo, it seems to be Pete Davidson whose company she really enjoys.

Recently, the rumoured lovers sat courtside at a Knicks game, causing a serious stir online. Read all about that here, and listen to the latest episode of High Low on Spotify below.

