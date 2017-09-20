body image
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Claps Back At Haters Commenting On Summer Walker's BodyAsian Doll said making negative comments about Summer Walker's body is "some low sh*t."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski Details "Scary" Weight Loss That Left Her At Just 100 PoundsThe model dished about her relationship with her body on today's episode of "High Low" with guest Mia Khalifa.By Hayley Hynes
- GramOmeretta Calls Out Person Who Says She'd Look Better With A Bigger BehindThe "Love & Hip Hop" star checked an Instagram user who tried to say she "would be the baddest chocolate thang alive" if her butt was bigger.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRaven-Symoné Raves About Her "Different Face" After 28 Lbs Weight LossThe actress gushed about her new look from her impressive weight loss.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Clarifies Unedited Photo Controversy, Family Supports HerAfter receiving flack for trying to get a bikini photo removed from the internet, Khloe opens up about her insecurities.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Begs Megan Thee Stallion For Twerking HelpThe "Big Purr" rapper also made it clear that people need to get used to her looks because she's "never changing anything."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Has "Never Felt Desired": "I Think People View Me Not As A Woman"Billie Eilish confessed that she's "never felt desired" and thinks that sometimes people don't view her as a woman because of her public persona. By Lynn S.
- GramIggy Azalea Snaps At Fan Who Told Her She's "Gaining Weight"Iggy Azalea is growing tired of people who have been making remarks about her body, and she's not afraid of putting them in their place.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoJo Was Placed On 500-Calorie A Day Diet By LabelJoJo became a star as a teen, but she claims her label wouldn't release her new music because they didn't think she was skinny enough.By Erika Marie
- MusicIggy Azalea Issues Response To Nude Photo Leak, Photographer Speaks OutShe said the photos are from a 2016 "GQ" photo shoot.By Erika Marie
- MusicLizzo Opens Up About Being Seen As A Feminist & Her Live Flute Performances"Flute and hip-hop are very sexy."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMagic Johnson's Daughter Elisa Shares Scars From Home Invasion EscapeThe 24-year-old says the ordeal left her "incredibly insecure."By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Opens Up About Her Body Transformation: 190 Lbs & Over-Sized T-ShirtsThe artist reveals the reasons behind the changes.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentRihanna Complimented Anne Hathaway On Her Butt & She Never Felt BetterAnne Hathaway & Rihanna may have formed a lasting relationship.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Criticized For Promoting Appetite-Suppressing LollipopsThe reality mogul's latest business venture is raising some eyebrows. By David Saric
- MusicKanye West Reveals He Became Addicted To Opioids After Having LiposuctionKanye West delivers an impassioned speech where he reveals an opioid addiction.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Shares Radical New Look & Body Image MessageXXXTentacion has changed in a big way.By Matt F