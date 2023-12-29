Is Chrisean Rock Bisexual? Reality Star Rejects Thirsty Woman On IG Live

For most of her time in the spotlight, Chrisean Rock has been romantically linked to Blueface – whether the couple was happy during that time is a different story. Since the birth of their son, Junior, their lives look more separate than ever before. Unfortunately, that hasn't made things less chaotic for the controversial exes. They had a nasty blowout with their infant present that was documented on Instagram Live for the world to see ahead of Christmas, but as we move towards the weekend, Rock looks to be enjoying time with her friends – and some potential new suitors.

Despite long declaring that she's a woman who prefers to be with men, the 23-year-old found herself fighting off female attention during a recent stream. "I don't eat pu**y," Rock tells the camera in the first video below. "These b**ches wanna come home. What they wanna come home for? I got no d**k for them," she continues between allowing others in her entourage to introduce themselves to the camera.

Chrisean Rock Says She Has "No D**k" to Give

"This is my girlfriend, y'all! Y'all know what the f**k going on!" one redhead told Rock's followers excitedly. "Monet is [wild]," the new mother shut down her claims. "I don't got no penis for you... You want punani, but I don't got [that] for you either! I don't f**k with b**ches," Chrisean continued, putting her arm around the woman thirsting after her. "Girl, stop lying," Monet clapped back. "You f**k with ni**as, but you gotta be the right b**ch. I might be the right one, baby. You never know."

When she's not showing off those pursuing her on IG Live, Chrisean Rock continues to chime in on what's happening with her baby daddy, Blueface. After the "Thotiana" rapper bragged about "buying" a new home for Jaidyn Alexis, his Cr*zy In Love co-star claimed that the MILF Music signee is footing the bill herself. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

