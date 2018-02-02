females
- MusicBlueface Claims To Empower & Respect Women, Asks Rapper For The SmokeWhether it's through blunt and contradictory Twitter messages or IG beef with other MCs, Blue is always keeping himself entertained.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureToosii Says Future Put On "The Best Party Of My Life"Toosii says the best party that he's ever been to was thrown by Future.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Declares Women Are Winning, Challenges Men To Step UpLil Baby praises the women of today's rap game, challenging his fellow men to step up and "get on their jobs." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAlicia Keys Announces Female Music Advancement Initiative "She Is Music"Alicia Keys wants more shine on women in the music industry. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner Says Women Are Raised To Be "Emotionally & Physically Weaker"Some Instagram users aren't with Caitlyn Jenner's opinion on womanhood. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna, Beyonce & Ariana Grande Among Apple Music's 20 Most-Streamed WomenAnother one for the ladies. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGrammys Announce Plan To Break Barriers Against "Female Advancement"The Grammys are making moves in the right direction.By Chantilly Post