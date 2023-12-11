Claudia Jordan Believes Cardi B Made Blueface's Career

The relationship drama between Cardi B and Offset just crossed over into that of Blueface and Chrisean Rock, and the results are unsurprisingly explosive. Moreover, the "Bongos" rapper recently revealed that she's been single for a minute, and social media is going wild over this. Not only that, but it also got paired with claims from Blue that the former Migo slept with the Baddies star. All in all, there are a lot of moving pieces here, and the one we're focusing on here is the response to Blueface blowing all this drama up with his accusations. Coming to Bardi's defense is actress, model, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan, who took to Twitter recently to chime in.

"There would be no Blueface without Cardi throwing him a major assist and validating him," she wrote, referring to the latter's feature on the former's "Thotiana" remix, one of his breakout singles that propelled him into stardom. "He'd just be another IG rapper off beat in low quality yet gaudy jewelry. And this is how he repays her? He coulda sent her a text IF THIS WAS TRUE. What a messy [bird emoji] he is."

Claudia Jordan Speaks On Cardi B & Blueface Drama

Furthermore, this is what Offset had to say in response to Blueface's claims, and as you'd imagine, he denied ever getting involved with his baby mama. "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man, you need some help!" he wrote on Twitter. In addition, Chrisean Rock also responded to all this on the social media platform, and she thinks that her ex is just spiraling out of control and making narratives up for clicks. "U just crashing out, making up s**t," she expressed following this scandal's high-profile arrival on our timelines.

Meanwhile, Cardi said that she doesn't believe these specific rumors are true, but that said speculation doesn't really matter at the end of the day. Either way, she is single now and apparently has been for a while, which makes sense because these rumors began earlier in the month. What do you think is gonna happen next in this drama? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Cardi B, Blueface, Offset, and Chrisean Rock.

