Blueface Hit With Investigation Over Jaidyn Alexis Fan Incident

Blueface is someone who consistently finds himself at the center of attention. Overall, there are some artists who are constantly involved in drama or some sort of legal issue. Blue is definitely one of those artists. However, most of the drama he has been involved in has to do with Chrisean Rock, or his other baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis. Well, as it turns out, over the weekend, Blue and Jaidyn teamed up for a show, and it did not lead to a prosperous and relatively calm night. Instead, there was chaos on stage.

As we previously reported, the two were in Salt Lake City, Utah where Alexis was having a show. Blueface was up on stage and at one point, a fan can be seen throwing ice on the stage. That is when Blueface invites her up, only to be ambushed by Alexis. The woman was subsequently pushed down and even stomped on. Clips of the incident went viral, and it was unclear whether legal action would be pursued. Now, we apparently have our answer. According to Meghann Cuniff, police in Salt Lake City have launched an investigation.

Blueface Saga Never Ends

In the statement from the police, Blueface is referred to as an "out-of-state musician." At this stage, it is unclear what the potential charges would be should that be the course of action. Furthermore, neither Blue nor Jaidyn Alexis have commented on the incident further. Considering the fact that this is now a legal matter, this makes a whole lot of sense. Whether or not anything happens to the two, remains to be seen. If one thing is for certain, they will have to avoid such situations at future concerts.

