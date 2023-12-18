Wack100 Weighs In On Blueface And Soulja Boy Beef

Wack 100 is taking Blueface in a fight over Soulja Boy any day.

BYLavender Alexandria
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Last week, Blueface got into the most recent in a seemingly endless series of dramas. The most recent is a beef with Soulja Boy that's developed quite a bit since it first broke and now has Wack 100 weighing in. The bad blood began when Blue claimed publicly that he thought he could beat Soulja Boy in a "Verzuz." The competitions are increasingly becoming one of the primary stages for rappers to compete head to head and it has led to some artists making bold claims about their potential.

Soulja Boy didn't take the alleged diss lying down and claimed that he could easily take Blue. During a hilarious Instagram livestream he claimed that if he faced Blueface in a "Verzuz" Blue would just play his 2018 hit song "Thotiana" five times in a row. But that's when the beef escalated from just music to something a little more serious when Blueface challenged Soulja Boy to a fight. They both seem up to the task and have confirmed that they're in the process of organizing a brawl. That's when Wack 100 felt like he had to chime in. Check out his response to the situation below.

Read More: Saucy Santana Claps Back Hard At DJ Akademiks And Wack 100

Wack 100 Taking Blueface Over Soulja Boy In A Fight

"Lets knock off the BS," Wack 100 begins. "Soulja I know you'll fight I know you have the heart but you can't whoop Blueface. No way no how. Stop the antics keep it music." That caused Blueface himself to respond claiming that Soulja Boy is bringing a different energy with him than other beefs he's been involved with.

Fans in the comments seem to agree that Soulja Boy has the better hits, but Blueface could win a fight. "He got a point it was about music lmao blue knew he couldn’t beat him w music so he made it personal," one of the top comments reads. "Blue face actually has trained boxing lol. Anyone who has ever trained knows blue face wins," another comment reads. What do you think of Wack 100's take on the Blueface and Soulja Boy beef as it's escalated to a physical fight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 1090 Jake Continues Wack 100 Beef With Instagram Diss

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.