Chrisean Rock's Ex-Stylist Seeks $1M Over "Baddies West" Premiere Punch

It's been an undoubtedly rough past few weeks for Chrisean Rock when it comes to her ongoing legal troubles. The mother of one is currently dealing with a lawsuit from James Wright Chanel, the backup singer she's accused of punching at a Tamar Braxton concert back in November. He claims that the alleged assault did some serious damage to his teeth, and formally pressed charges last month. She's also accused of assaulting Woah Vicky in 2023. Unfortunately, this led to warrants being issued for her arrest at the end of February, though she now insists they're "being handled."

Now, yet another one of Chrisean's alleged wrongdoings has resurfaced along with new legal documents obtained by The Blast. In October of last year, her former stylist Irby Lashala sued her for punching her in the face at the premiere of Baddies West. In her suit, she accuses Chrisean of "assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Chrisean Rock Accused Of Assault, Inflicting Emotional Distress, And More

Reportedly, the stylist has claimed an unlimited case exceeding $35k, meaning and it could cost Chrisean a pretty penny. Lasha is looking to score over $1 million in damages. Her new filing says she suffered "assault; Battery; Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress; Negligence; Negligent Hiring, Supervision, and Retention; Premises Liability." She claims that she'll be providing "written discovery" and "deposition of defendant" by August of this year. Lashala also alleges that other parties, including Zeus Network, have been notified of the case and have yet to address it.

