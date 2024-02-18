Chrisean Rock Seemingly Slams Alleged Assault Victim For Pressing Charges

Back in November, Chrisean Rock attended a Tamar Braxton concert in Baltimore, where things allegedly went very wrong. A backup singer for Braxton, James Wright Chanel, accuses Chrisean Rock of punching him in the face backstage. Reportedly, she had been under the impression that she'd be able to perform some of her own songs and was upset when she was promptly rushed offstage. Wright claims that he was simply standing nearby when the Baddies star decided to take her anger out on him, chipping his tooth in the process.

"Chile, I was an innocent bystander," he explained at the time. "I don't know what be wrong with people, I really don't." Chrisean initially denied any wrongdoing, chalking up Wright's claims to "clout chasing." Earlier this month, however, the singer decided to take things a step further by formally pressing charges.

Chrisean Rock Appears Confident

Now, weeks after Wright filed, Chrisean appears to have responded on Twitter/X. She took to the platform last night to seemingly slam Wright for taking legal action against her, making it clear that she's confident she'll come out unscathed. "Dis big back b*tch n***a think he finna get a cent out of me b*tch you know you just wasted yo money on dat damn lawyer right," she wrote. Obviously, she doesn't plan on coughing up any kind of cash. As social media users point out, however, she may not have a choice.

Of course, this is far from the only drama going on in the world of Chrisean Rock. Earlier this week, for example, a former Blue Girls Club contestant named Bonnie Lashay came forward claiming to be pregnant with Blueface's child. Unfortunately, the alleged news comes only weeks after Chrisean got a huge tattoo of his mugshot on her face. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's apparent response to James Wright Chanel pressing charges? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

