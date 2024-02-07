Chrisean Rock's Alleged Tamar Braxton Concert Victim Presses Charges

In November of last year, Chrisean Rock made headlines for allegedly punching a backup singer in the face at a Tamar Braxton concert. Now, it appears as though she's facing legal consequences. Reportedly, she had been under the impression that she would be allowed to perform some of her own songs at Braxton's show, but was whisked offstage before she could do so. This upset Chrisean, prompting her to allegedly take her anger out on a nearby target. The unfortunate alleged victim, James Wright Chanel, accuses her of punching him in the nose and chipping his tooth in the process. Reportedly, he filed against her yesterday (February 6).

Shortly after the incident, Chanel took to social media to share his side of the story, claiming to have been nothing but an "innocent bystander." Chrisean later addressed the allegations on social media, seemingly denying any wrongdoing. "I don't get disrespectful till you get disrespectful," she Tweeted. She later chalked the debacle up to "clout chasing" on Instagram Live.

James Wright Chanel Seeks Justice

"I don't know what's going on, and why ni**as is popping like I'm not just a female," she explained. "The clout-chasing s**t is getting out of hand. It was nothing between me and Tamar... I don't know, it was just like wicked stuff started happening." Amid the fallout from the incident, another one of Braxton's team members, LeTroy, came forward in Chanel's defense. He insisted that Chrisean be held accountable for her actions, which he said resulted in backlash from the Baddies star's fanbase. Allegedly, her supporters even started showing up at his house after he spoke out against her.

What do you think of James Wright Chanel formally pressing charges against Chrisean Rock for allegedly punching him in the face at Tamar Braxton's concert? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

