Blueface Reportedly Expecting Fourth Child With Bonnie Lashay

It's no secret that the arrival of Blueface's third child, Chrisean Jr., brought about a great deal of drama. He and the little one's mother went their separate ways shortly after his birth, and the two former Cr*zy In Love stars immediately started to rip each other to shreds online. Amid all of that, he turned his attention back to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis, kickstarting her rap career and even proposing. They appear to have called things off since, though the "Barbie" MC has been fairly quiet about their current relationship status.

The situation took an interesting turn when Blueface was arrested last month for allegedly violating his parole. Chrisean Rock, for example, began posting about the "Thotiana" performer as if they were an item again. She also recently got a massive face tattoo of his mugshot, only months after having her others covered up. This happened around the same time that yet another woman entered the chat, Bonnie Lashay.

Bonnie Lashay Claims She's Pregnant

Bonnie is Blueface's side chick, or so she says, and she's also been calling for his release since he was arrested. She's shared various photos and clips of the two of them together, even recently getting her young son involved. According to her, little Armani has a strong relationship with the rapper, and won't stop talking about how much he misses "Daddy Blue." As if that's not shocking enough, Bonnie recently shared a clip of what appears to be her growing baby bump. Allegedly, she's pregnant with his fourth child.

"I’m Nervous💙💫🎪," she captioned the clip. "Blue face baby🍼 Stay Tuned." What do you think of Bonnie Lashay claiming to be pregnant with Blueface's child? Do you think the rumors are true? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

