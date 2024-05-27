Karlissa Saffold Reacts After Kaliwae Throws Down On "Baddies," Tia Kemp Chimes In

Karlissa Saffold has had an interesting few months. Overall, her son Blueface is currently in jail why his newborn child is in the care of Chrisean Rock. Moreover, Rock won't let Saffold go near the child, which has created a ton of friction from within the family. On top of all of this, Saffold's daughter Kaliwae is currently on the Zeus Network show Baddies. This is a show known for its scripted and over-the-top drama. While many parents would be side-eyeing their child's inclusion on the show, Saffold has been loving it.

Last night, Kaliwae had her big moment on the show as she got to fight on the beach. As you can see in some of the carousel clips down below, she won her fight with quite a bit of ease. This subsequently led to a passionate video for Saffold in which she praised her daughter for taking the win. Moreover, she noted that a lot of people were talking smack on her daughter and didn't believe in her abilities. Seeing as though she came away with a win, Saffold couldn't help but gloat.

Karlissa Saffold Is A Proud Mom

If some of you remember, Kaliwae had gotten jumped by Chrisean Rock and her friends. This was a big point of contention over in the comments section at The Neighborhood Talk. Interestingly enough, Tia Kemp joined the comments section over there, saying "Blue taught her well." Whether or not Blueface really did teach his sister those moves, remains to be seen.

