Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Gets Her Flowers For Old Singing Clips

You may know the Rock family for Chrisean's relationship with Blueface, but don't let that box the family into a stereotype in your mind. Her sister Tesehki has for years been a very talented singer, performer, and artist, in addition to being her co-star on Baddies East. Moreover, some clips of her expressing herself through this art form started to go viral online, with many praising the Baltimore native's talents. In fact, a lot of people even said that she deserves even more attention and praise than she's getting, as she usually falls into reality TV drama or Chrisean Rock's social media turbulence. But there's a lot more talent to display here, and hopefully she finds even more success in it.

Furthermore, Tesehki teased fans with new music just last month, so she's clearly in the middle of building a sustainable fanbase. These days, that can be harder than ever, but with built-in promotional opportunities and general public interest in the Rock family, we can't image that hurts her. All we can hope for is that the 30-year-old doesn't find these connections to be obstacles in her path, but rather structures that she can use and contribute to for her benefit. Everyone's got to get their bag somehow and put themselves out there for the sake of their art.

Read More: Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Fights Her Friend, Woah Vicky Gets Punched On "Baddies East"

Tesehki's Singing Skills: Listen

Regardless, it's very unlikely that all the drama surrounding this family will slow down, so Chrisean Rock's sister will likely still engage with this. For example, she recently called out her sister's best friend for an incident with Blueface surrounding his baby with Chrisean and how he apparently kidnapped him from the friend, who was babysitting him. If there's one thing about Tesehki, it's that she will always take the gloves off to defend her sister. Pair that with a group of women on a Zeus Network reality spectacle, and the results are nothing short of fiery.

Well, correction: if anyone's going to fight Chrisean, it's her sister. She recently commented on how they will "never be cool" after Blue's former boo jumped Tesehki along with a couple of her friends. We'll see if there's a reconciliation on the way, or if it'll still be a begrudging defense. For more news and the latest updates on the Rock family, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Blueface's Mom Defends Tesehki Amid Chrisean Rock's Molestation Allegations