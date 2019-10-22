singer
- MusicChrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Gets Her Flowers For Old Singing ClipsThe "Baddies" star has been making music for far longer than her sister, and many folks want her to get even more shine for this talent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPregnant Ciara Shares Adorable New Baby Bump PhotosCiara is glowing!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTems Has Another Collab With Drake On Her Upcoming ProjectHer rise to prominence continues.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureLizzo Says Twerking Is "Good For Humanity" In TED TalkLizzo took the stage with five dancers for the twerk-focused TED talk.By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsRita Ora & Taika Waititi Go Red Carpet Official At "The Suicide Squad" ReleaseThis marks Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's second public appearance as a couple.By Joe Abrams
- MusicChris Brown Adds "Astro Boy" Tattoo To His CollectionSinger Chris Brown found space for yet another "Astro Boy" tattoo, adding to his existing assembly of ink. By Joe Abrams
- NewsK Camp Drops Off Bouncy "Game Ain't Free"Just in time for the summer, singer-songwriter and rapper K Camp delivers on the sunny "Game Ain't Free."By Joe Abrams
- MusicRihanna Now 3rd Richest Musician In UK After Moving To London Last YearRihanna ranks high on the UK's annual list of its wealthiest music stars after purchasing a home in London, England, last year. By Lynn S.
- GramSZA Embraces Quarantine With Stunning "Wonderland" CoverSZA's latest magazine cover was entirely shot at home.By Alexander Cole
- Music"Lean On Me" Singer Bill Withers Dies At 81Soul singer Bill Withers, known for his hits, "Lean On Me," "Ain't No Sunshine," and "Lovely Day," has died at 81 years old from heart complications.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Supremes Singer Barbara Martin Dies At 76Barbara Martin, one of the original members of the Motown girl group, The Supremes, has passed away at the age of 76.By Lynn S.
- GossipAdele Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss In Workout ClothesAdele was seen on her way to a workout in Los Angeles this week. It's fans' best look at her weight loss yet.By Cole Blake
- GramRihanna's First Selfie Of The Year Showcases Her Bareface BeautyRihanna looks good always. By Chantilly Post
- SportsAntonio Brown Rings In 2020 With Gorgeous New Singer GirlfriendIt's not all bad for AB.By Alexander Cole
- GramJorja Smith Heads Home To Jamaica And Showcases Her Best MomentsYES, Jorja.
By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Stuns At "Queen & Slim" Premiere After Promise To "Balance" Work & PlayYes, Rihanna.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDemi Lovato Geeks Out Over Lizzo's Hollywood Performance Following Nude LeakDemi Lovato's feeling Lizzo's energy. By Chantilly Post