Chrisean Rock’s Sister Divulges On Their Relationship After Jumping Incident

Chrisean Rock’s sister, Tesehki, opened up about their relationship on Instagram Live after Chrisean had her jumped outside a nightclub in Baltimore. Tesehki says Chrisean was worried she would steal her spotlight so she tried to shut her down. She also called out Chrisean's "weird-ass" friends.

"It's cr*zy. So, this is what happened," she began while reflecting on the incident. "They say 'We're putting your sister on the show whether you like it not.' She responded, 'Hey, y'all really gonna do this to me? Y'all don't think she's gonna blow up and throw that shit in my face?' But, that's how it went. It didn't go how my fucking sister called me and told me that it went. She said that 'they just called me and said, 'fuck are we gonna put her on the show for?'"

Chrisean Rock At The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

(EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) ChriseanRock at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

From there, Tesehki continued: "I was sitting there thinking 'Why would they say that? That's their show.' But now it makes more sense. Now that the truth is starting to come out it just makes more sense." She then clarified that she was calling out "Chrisean and her weird-ass, so-called Godly, friends" specifically. She added: "They been plotting on me," while describing herself as a "warrior." Check out her full comments below.

Tesehki Calls Out Chrisean

When The Neighborhood Talk posted Tesehki's video to Instagram, many fans came to her defense. One wrote: "Chris knows Teshaki was competition, and couldn’t let anyone steal her shine. That’s it that’s all, the sister sings, and can fight like Chrisean, she’s pretty and had the same ability to come up, Chrisean was threatened point blank! Sad." Chrisean explained why she had her sister jumped on social media back in August, claiming that she had merely beat her to the punch.

