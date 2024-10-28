Chrisean Rock Accuses Tesehki Of Allegedly Forcing Her To Do Sex Acts When She Was A Child

The allegations are quite shocking.

Chrisean Rock and her sister Tesehki have had a fractured relationship at times. Overall, this has been made clear on Zeus Network shows like Baddies. Natalie Nunn has brought the sisters together on numerous occasions. However, it doesn't always end well. Recently, we got the perfect example of this as the two are now being featured in the latest trailer for Baddies: Midwest. In fact, this new trailer comes complete with some very serious allegations against Tesehki.

As you can see in the clip down below, Chrisean is holding her infant son while having a conversation with Tesehki. It is here where Chrisean accuses Tesehki of forcing her into an alleged sex act when Chrisean was just seven years old. Subsequently, Tesehki appeared and shocked and downright mortified by the allegations, which is certainly a valid response to something so serious. From there, we get a clip in which Tesehki threatens to sue for defamation of character.

Chrisean Rock Allegations Against Tesehki

These are the kinds of allegations that could have serious repercussions for the lives of everyone involved. However, there is also no real way of verifying the veracity of Chrisean's claims at this time. Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that the family's relationship has been severely fractured. These are allegations that will certainly not help that. One has to wonder if Baddies was the right place for all of this to be addressed. Regardless, we're sure fans will be expressing quite a bit of concern for Chrisean as this clip continues to make the rounds.