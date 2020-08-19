Lemuel Plummer
- TVAhna Mac Fires Back After Stunna Girl Accuses Her Of Contracting STD From Zeus CEO"Nobody knew who you was before you got back on Zeus," Ahna Mac says of Stunna Girl.By Caroline Fisher
- TVStunna Girl Accuses Zeus CEO Of Sleeping With "Baddies" Cast Members, He Fires Back"They think they're out here clearing something but they need to focus on clearing those records that's not coming out," Plummer claims.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipChrisean Rock Did Not Assault Anyone On "Baddies," Zeus Network CEO ClaimsIf something happened between her and Woah Vicky, Lemuel Plummer says it wasn't on the show's set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomOmarion Files $200K Lawsuit Against Zeus Network For Breach Of Contract: ReportThe singer is taking the network to court over "The Millennium Tour Live Concert Featuring B2K."By Erika Marie