Ray J & Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer Duke It Out At BET Awards Afterparty, Ray Speaks Out


The tension between Ray J and Lemuel Plummer is sadly well-documented, and things reached a boiling point last night.

Ray J & Lemuel Plummer, the CEO of the reality TV hub Zeus Network, reached a boiling point in their building beef last night (Sunday, June 30). Moreover, they ran into each other at a BET Awards afterparty and confronted each other, with security and entourages trying to stop their face-to-face as Ray swung on Plummer. Eventually, the singer and actor conceded and went back into his car at the behest of his team after trying to pull something out of his backpack. He had previously accused the CEO of being a "Black Jeffrey Epstein" and claimed that he has abusive, exploitative, and manipulative tendencies towards women.

While it's unclear what prompted this fight -– and Lemuel Plummer hasn't said anything about it at press time -– Ray J took to his Instagram Story to air out his grievances. Content warning: this could be triggering material for some readers, as these remarks include references to self-harm. Text 988 if you need a crisis counselor for emotional support. "Then it all went bad!" he shared. "First at #BET and then later on too!"

Ray J & Lemuel Plummer Face Off

"I’m really at a breakin point!" Ray J continued. "To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore. These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused by this whole life! The s**t that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful. I'm working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn't let me back in for some reason. I don't know who they didn't want me to see. It was weird. Anyway I left and went back to silence my frustrations. Flashing back to my everyday thought of my life, the truth that's given is a LIE!

Ray Speaks Out

"Im on my way out of the country," Ray J concluded. "The s**t that is happening is mind blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality. THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DONT WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY! And B4! Or Right after I die I promise you I will be free of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side!! I TRIED TO DO IT FOR REAL LAST TIME! I'm sorry to myself and [my] sister sorry Bran, I will make it right, I won't let them get away with it! I TOLD THE PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME THAT I FELT LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAppen F**K IT I SAID IT."

