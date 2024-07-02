Ray J Gets Heated At The BET Awards After Being Denied Reentry: Watch

Ray J’s experience at the BET Awards was less than smooth.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough couple of days for Ray J. Yesterday, footage of him getting into a heated argument with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer surfaced online, though it's unclear exactly what prompted the debacle. Things nearly got physical, as Ray took a swipe at Plummer, but onlookers were able to break things up before it escalated to that point.

Ray J later took to his Instagram Story with a lengthy message, revealing that he was struggling with his mental health. In his post, he mentioned taking a break at the BET Awards while working backstage, then being denied reentry. "I don't know who they didn't want me to see," he said of the incident. "It was weird." The post left fans extremely concerned for his well-being, which he's yet to address.

Ray J Claims He Was Denied Reentry At BET Awards

Now, however, footage from the BET Awards obtained by TMZ has provided fans with a bit more insight. In the footage, Ray is seen standing outside of his car, chatting with security at the event. Eventually, his shirt comes off, and he appears to get heated. "I didn't bring the ghetto to BET yet, but I'm about to," he said. Sources who spoke with the outlet claim that Ray J had been going in and out of the event all night without wearing his credentials, which is what prompted security to lock him out for good.