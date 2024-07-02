Ray J Gets Heated At The BET Awards After Being Denied Reentry: Watch

BYCaroline Fisher488 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Ray J’s experience at the BET Awards was less than smooth.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough couple of days for Ray J. Yesterday, footage of him getting into a heated argument with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer surfaced online, though it's unclear exactly what prompted the debacle. Things nearly got physical, as Ray took a swipe at Plummer, but onlookers were able to break things up before it escalated to that point.

Ray J later took to his Instagram Story with a lengthy message, revealing that he was struggling with his mental health. In his post, he mentioned taking a break at the BET Awards while working backstage, then being denied reentry. "I don't know who they didn't want me to see," he said of the incident. "It was weird." The post left fans extremely concerned for his well-being, which he's yet to address.

Read More: Ray J & Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer Duke It Out At BET Awards Afterparty, Ray Speaks Out

Ray J Claims He Was Denied Reentry At BET Awards

 

Now, however, footage from the BET Awards obtained by TMZ has provided fans with a bit more insight. In the footage, Ray is seen standing outside of his car, chatting with security at the event. Eventually, his shirt comes off, and he appears to get heated. "I didn't bring the ghetto to BET yet, but I'm about to," he said. Sources who spoke with the outlet claim that Ray J had been going in and out of the event all night without wearing his credentials, which is what prompted security to lock him out for good.

They also say that Ray J believes there could be a racial element to the story as well, as the security guard who refused to let him back in is reportedly white. What do you think of Ray J's experience at the BET Awards? What about this new footage from the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Stunna Girl Alleges That Ray J Took Wendy Williams On A "Drug Binge"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Ray J Lemuel Plummer Fight Zeus Network Entertainment NewsMusicRay J & Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer Duke It Out At BET Awards Afterparty, Ray Speaks Out3.0K
BET Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusicRay J Surprises Princess Love With Extravagant Early Birthday Gifts12.3K
2023 BET Soul Train Awards - ArrivalsMusicRay J's Shocking Face Tattoos Are Fake, He Admits Amid Backlash8.4K
Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesMusicRay J Wants To Change His Name To Tron: "I'm In A Digital Mindset Right Now, Like A New Matrix"5.4K