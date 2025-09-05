Ray J and Lemuel Plummer nearly decided to get physical with one another again. The proud TV network owners met up for a one-on-one sit-down that was being moderated by Tia Kemp. Things got chippy practically right off the bat as the trailer shows.

Per TMZ, this was to discuss their brawl last summer during the afterparty for the BET Awards. In the preview, Ray J and Lemuel Plummer get heated over who they think swung first. Moreover, the former claims that the origin for their tension is the latter's alleged trash talking of his network.

For those curious, the singer and actor kickstarted his own in March 2024 called Tronix Network.

Eventually things escalate closer to what happened last year as Ray J takes his shirt off signaling that he's ready to rumble. Security guards were able to restrain them and get things back to a more normal state. Interestingly though, the foes appear to reconcile to some degree deeper into their chat.

Lemuel extends an offer to Ray J to become the host of his upcoming reality dating show called Love Cabin. He happily takes him up on it, so hopefully this is a mending that will last.

Ray J & Lemuel Plummer Beef

If you did see where they were in June 2024, you would think that this was never going to happen. But if you need a refresher, then review the clip above.

In it, Ray J and Lemuel Plummer meet up outside of the afterparty and get into each other's faces. They appear to be separated but the former lands a punch on his then sworn enemy.

Tensions were flaring up before this viral moment though as Ray labeled Lemuel the "Black Jeffrey Epstein" while alleging that he had abusive, exploitative, and manipulative tendencies towards women.