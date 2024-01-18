Ahna Mac Fires Back After Stunna Girl Accuses Her Of Contracting STD From Zeus CEO

This week, Stunna Girl took to social media to make some concerning allegations against the CEO of Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer. She accused him of underpaying employees, treating staff poorly, and even sleeping with some of the Baddies cast members. Her allegations arrived alongside some alleged screenshots of text messages exchanged between her and Scotty. In the messages, Scotty seemingly admits to sleeping with Lemuel. She also alleges that he gave another cast member, Ahna Mac, chlamydia.

Plummer has since denied Stunna Girl's allegations, insisting that she's simply making things up for clout. "They think they're out here clearing something but they need to focus on clearing those records that's not coming out," he clapped back earlier today. Now, Ahna Mac has responded to the allegations, making it clear that she also doesn't appreciate being dragged into all of this.

Ahna Mac Says Stunna Girl Is "Lying On [Her] Name"

She went on a Twitter rant in response to Stunna Girl's claims, insisting there's no truth to them and also throwing some shade of her own. "Like girl be f*cking for real you bored as hell nobody knew who you was before you got back on Zeus," she began. "B*tch you had 100 sum thousand followers you got dropped from your label. Nobody gave a f*ck about you. I don’t know why the f*ck you out here lying on my name."

"If a b*tch got beef, she need to keep it with who she beefing with. B*tch she thinking she warning a b*tch about some piss, it’s not even tea. Now you b*tches got me mad at first I didn’t give a f*ck but now I’m mad," she also added. What do you think of Stunna Girl accusing Ahna Mac of sleeping with and contracting an STD from Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer? What about Ahna Mac's response to the accusation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

