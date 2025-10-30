Chrisean Rock Sparks Outrage With Debut Of Alleged 19-Year-Old Boyfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It looks like Chrisean Rock has found herself a new boo, just a few weeks after her split from HoodTrophy Bino.

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to stirring up controversy in both her professional and personal life. She did just that this week with the debut of a new relationship with someone named Top Hat, which has already managed to raise eyebrows. In a video shared by Live Bitez, she packs on the PDA in honor of his birthday. Allegedly, he just turned 19.

The 27-year-old's latest antics have gotten social media users talking, and it's safe to say they don't approve. While some are criticizing her for how quickly she moved on from her ex, others are concerned about the age gap. Many are also accusing Chrisean of prioritizing her love life over her son.

"This girl is more concerned about being under some man rather than her son’s health and welfare. This is sickening! Parents like her should NEVER be allowed to have anymore children," one critic claims. "Just desperate now," another writes. "Who kid is this?" someone else wonders.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Professes Her Love For Lemuel Plummer As She Reveals “Baddies” Regrets

Chrisean Rock New Boyfriend

At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly how Chrisean met Top Hat. Reportedly, he has under 100 Instagram followers.

News of Chrisean's new boo comes just a couple of weeks after her breakup with HoodTrophy Bino. According to him, he decided to end the relationship because she refused to get her Blueface tattoo covered up.

"If she can't cover the sh*t up, then I'm gone," he declared at the time. "I don't wanna look at a n***a. I don't wanna look at another n***a bro... It ain't get covered up. The b*tch don't wanna cover it up so I had to go... I ain't gonna lie, I was really in love. I had to snap out of it because I was so f*cked up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain't snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Says What Will Happen If You Speak Ill Of Her Son

Caroline Fisher
