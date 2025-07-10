Ari Melber Leaves Social Media In Shambles After Quoting Chief Keef On MSNBC

Ari Melber recently used Chief Keef's 2012 hit "I Don't Like" to describe his feelings about Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber is no stranger to showing love to rappers during his broadcasts, and recently he did just that while discussing some remarks made by GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski. He shared a clip of her being asked about President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" on Instagram, which prompted her to say "I don't like that."

“To paraphrase Chief Keef, cutting health care, that’s something I don’t like,” Melber added. “Boosting the deficit, that’s something I don’t like.” He elaborated during a chat with AllHipHop, and described why he's such a big fan of the Chicago rapper's song.

“Sen. Murkowski literally admitted she didn’t like the GOP budget hurting people—but voted for it anyway,” he explained. “That captures what so many think is wrong with politics. Listening to her say that as the news broke, I immediately thought of Chief Keef. That song captures the raw, human disgust with anything fake or phony."

Ari Melber Rap Quotes

“It’s a banger for that energy as much as the lyrics (and beloved remix)," Melber added. "On top of that, Murkowski’s move is also something many people don’t like! And we noticed that in the many comments on the clip, where Chief Keef fans—and people who may not watch cable news —weighed in on everything from political hypocrisy to Keef’s artistry to dissecting words and lyrics.”

Of course, Melber's decision to quote Chief Keef has earned all kinds of reactions from social media users. “Bro listens to chief keef on his drive back home,” one writes. Another jokes that he “gentrified” O-Block. “Quoting Sosa on live TV is wilddd!” someone else says.

This isn't the first time Melber has gotten attention for his rap references, however. Back in 2022, he broke down Jay-Z's "God Did" verse to examine America’s war on drugs. Jay-Z was clearly a fan of his analysis, and he later repurposed it for the track “HOV DID.” 

