- SportsChief Keef Explains Why Gervonta Davis Chose To Walk Out To "Love Sosa"Chief Keef joked about why Gervonta Davis chose to walk out to "Love Sosa" instead of "Faneto."By Cole Blake
- MusicBhad Bhabie Wants Chief Keef To Know She Loves HimIn a series of tweets, some deleted and some still active, she asked her fans to relay the message to Sosa and said that she's "sorry."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTom Brady Plays Chief Keef's "Love Sosa" After Win Over Chicago BearsTB12 used a clip of the iconic Chief Keef song after beating the rapper's hometown Chicago Bears.By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentHip Hop's Newest Wave: Tracing The Influences Of Polo G, Lil Tjay, CalboyA generation removed from Chief Keef, the stunning transformation of street rap has revealed something much more than just the next iteration of Chicago drill. By Luke Hinz
- MusicChief Keef Dodges Jail Time After Reaching Plea Bargain In Drug CaseChief Keef must abstain from using drugs for the next 365 days in exchange for his freedom. By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Shares Thunderous Clip From Upcoming Lil Uzi Vert Collab "Mooliani"You ready for a riotous Lil Uzi x Chief Keef collaboration?By Devin Ch
- NewsChief Keef Camps Out With Wingstop In The "Awesome" Video SingleChief Keef has gone against the grain in 2018, his latest single "Awesome" is more of the same.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Performs "Faneto," "Love Sosa," & "Belieber" With A Live Orchestra"Yaw yaw some broke boys."By Devin Ch
- Original ContentChief Keef's Musical Evolution In 10 SongsA retrospective analysis of the storied history and ever-changing music of the irreplaceable Chief Keef.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Music6ix9ine Takes Credit For "Love Sosa" Streams Going Up 200% In 24 Hours"I’ve brought u back from the dead. Welcome back."By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Continues His Mockery Of Chief Keef6ix9ine issues a web of insults including a mocking rendition of "Faneto"By Devin Ch
- HNHH TVYoung Chop Tries Out as HNHH's Newest Host + Talks "8417"Young Chop stopped by HNHH and talked to us about "8417," going platinum and more. By Jasmina Cuevas
- NewsLove Sosa (Remix)Wyclef Jean enlists Haitian Fresh for the remix to Chief Keef's hit "Love Sosa".By Kevin Goddard