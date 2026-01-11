Drake Reminisces On The Day He Signed His First Record Deal

These days, Drake leads to more speculation about his upcoming album ICEMAN with his social media activity, but it's not all about anticipation. Sometimes, you need to look back in order to look ahead. That's what he did in an Instagram Story post caught by Complex Music on IG, reposting a picture from OVO Niko of the day he signed his first record deal.

While Drizzy didn't specify the actual deal itself, fans assume that it's the Young Money signing that sent his career into the stratosphere. "The day our lives changes," he captioned his repost. The picture itself is of the Toronto superstar and his friends outside of a car, and you can see him specifically holding a piece of paper in his hand.

But this doesn't just look back at his musical evolution and his growth as a global force. It's also a reflection of how far Drake's friends have come alongside him. This joins some other recent celebrations and moments of appreciation, such as Chubbs proposing to his partner Zizi after about six years together. OVO has come a long way, and there's always more life to live.

What Is Drake's Current Record Deal?

For those unaware, the OVO mogul's current record deal is a massive contract with UMG in collaboration with Republic Records and his OVO Sound imprint. A lot of controversy and debate emerged about this partnership due to some important legal action that emerged years later.

Of course, we're talking about Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us," the Kendrick Lamar diss track. He and his team continue to appeal that legal pursuit's dismissal, and we will see if they are successful in their attempts to revive it.

Sadly for Drake, he has other legal problems. He, Stake, Adin Ross, and George Nguyen were recently hit with a civil class action RICO lawsuit claiming an illegal gambling operation, covertly botted streams of his music, and more.