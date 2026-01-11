Drake Reminisces On The Day He Signed His First Record Deal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Reminisces Day He Signed First Record Deal Hip Hop News
Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Drake watches the Houston Rockets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake has had a long journey from "Room For Improvement" all the way to the upcoming "ICEMAN," a journey he's very grateful for.

These days, Drake leads to more speculation about his upcoming album ICEMAN with his social media activity, but it's not all about anticipation. Sometimes, you need to look back in order to look ahead. That's what he did in an Instagram Story post caught by Complex Music on IG, reposting a picture from OVO Niko of the day he signed his first record deal.

While Drizzy didn't specify the actual deal itself, fans assume that it's the Young Money signing that sent his career into the stratosphere. "The day our lives changes," he captioned his repost. The picture itself is of the Toronto superstar and his friends outside of a car, and you can see him specifically holding a piece of paper in his hand.

But this doesn't just look back at his musical evolution and his growth as a global force. It's also a reflection of how far Drake's friends have come alongside him. This joins some other recent celebrations and moments of appreciation, such as Chubbs proposing to his partner Zizi after about six years together. OVO has come a long way, and there's always more life to live.

Read More: Caleb Williams Claps Back At Lil Wayne And Trolls Him For Packers Playoff Loss

What Is Drake's Current Record Deal?

For those unaware, the OVO mogul's current record deal is a massive contract with UMG in collaboration with Republic Records and his OVO Sound imprint. A lot of controversy and debate emerged about this partnership due to some important legal action that emerged years later.

Of course, we're talking about Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us," the Kendrick Lamar diss track. He and his team continue to appeal that legal pursuit's dismissal, and we will see if they are successful in their attempts to revive it.

Sadly for Drake, he has other legal problems. He, Stake, Adin Ross, and George Nguyen were recently hit with a civil class action RICO lawsuit claiming an illegal gambling operation, covertly botted streams of his music, and more.

Nevertheless, The Boy is still on top of the world, and he knows his journey to the peak very well. Reminding himself of his origins might be the fuel he needs to stay sharp.

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake New Stake Ad Unbothered Civil RICO Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Drake's New Stake Ad Suggests He's Unbothered By Civil RICO Lawsuit
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Drake Fans Haters Clash Civil RICO Lawsuit Stake Hip Hop News Music Drake's Civil RICO Lawsuit Has The Internet Picking Sides
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0