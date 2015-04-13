Thank Me Later
- SongsDrake Introduced Himself To Many With "Over"Drake's "Thank Me Later" turns 13 years old today.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentHow Drake's "Thank Me Later" Became A ClassicIt's been 13 years since Drake's "Thank Me Later" released, an album that signified and inspired a new era of hip-hop. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicDrake Celebrates His "Certified Classics" With Nostalgic ArtworkDrake reflects on his run from "Thank Me Later" to "Certified Lover Boy" with the help of artwork from Zimbabwean artist HulioDraws.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDrake & Nicki Minaj's "Up All Night" Turns 11Drake's "Thank Me Later" is 11-years-old today.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDrake & The-Dream Painted Pictures On "Shut It Down"Ten years ago, Drake stunned fans with the emotional heart of his debut album, the sprawling anthem "Shut It Down."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Round 3 Is Live Right NowWe're in the quarter-finals. What's the GOAT Drake song?By Aron A.
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Vote For Drizzy's Best Song EverDrake fans, it's time to do the impossible. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's "So Far Gone" Projected To Debut In Top 10 On Billboard 200Drake's 2009 breakout mixtape is heading to the Billboard charts for the first time.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's Studio Albums Are All Certified Platinum Or HigherDrake's "Scorpion" is just another plaque to his collection.By Aron A.
- NewsDrake & Nicki Minaj's "Up All Night" Is This Week's #TBTDrake and Nicki Minaj's "Up All Night" was the beginning of their undeniable chemistry on wax.By Aron A.
- Original ContentDrake Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Six God?How big of a Drake fan are you?By Matt F
- Original ContentDrake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: Who Had The Better Debut Album?This time around, Drake and Kendrick Lamar go head-to-head to see who has the better debut.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLight UpDrake and Jay-Z join forces on the underrated "Light Up."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTop 15 Drake Summer SongsDrake soundtracks your summer 17'. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRanking Drake's Albums From Worst To BestNow that "More Life" hype has died down, let's see how it stacks up to the rest of Drake's albums. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicThe-Dream Details Why He Hasn't Worked With Drake Since "Shut It Down"Imagine what might have been. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich Chigga Ranks Drake's Solo AlbumsDo you agree with his placement? By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYou Know, You Know (CDQ)Drake finally releases the CDQ of his 2009 song "You Know, You Know."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentVote: What's Your Favorite Drake Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Lil Wayne Vs. DrakeLil Wayne and Drake have solidified themselves as one of hip-hop's premier duo because of their constant and consistent collaborations. We explore their various collaborations and break down who outperformed the other. By Carl Lamarre