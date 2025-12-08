Drake's "Take Care" Experiences Strong Resurgence In Sales Amid "ICEMAN" Hype

BY Zachary Horvath 115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake's longevity is maybe the best the genre has ever seen, but if there's any doubt, this re-emergence in sales should silence that.

You can say what you want about Drake and his music these days, but his early work continues to stand the test of time. His run in the 2010s alone solidified him as a bona fide superstar and legend in rap. His solo run of Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and If You're Reading This It's Too Late, is the one that everyone has to give him credit for.

Of all of those, though, his 2011 sophomore effort is his most celebrated and perhaps his most important. It's influence on the rappers today is still palpable as more and more talents are needing to be more than just spitters. Overall, it really is a blueprint for anyone looking to enter the rap genre going forward.

As a result of that and just the general love for it, Take Care continues to produce strong numbers 14 years later. In fact, in the latest sales update caught by Hip Hop All Day, the hit-filled LP is even outselling 2025 releases.

It's 21,000 units for the week of December 6 trumps Cardi B's AM I THE DRAMA? Playboi Carti's MUSIC and more. But it's not just Take Care that's on the top sales for hip-hop. Certified Lover Boy, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and For All The Dogs are all there as well.

Read More: “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Exposes Diddy’s Empire Of Influence & Abuse: Review

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Overall, it's highly impressive that it's still moving so well on shelves and actually follows another incredible feat it pulled off.

In October, Take Care re-entered the top 20 of the Hot 200 for the first time in about 13 years. It's currently at 34, which is still wild.

But sadly, this achievement also speaks to the lack of dominance by rap in 2025. While there have been plenty of great albums, it's been a struggle for the mainstream faces, to say the least.

But hopefully, Drake can set the tone going into next year and spark the rest of the artists in his lane to find their groove again.

He has a chance to do so with ICEMAN, which still does not have a release date. Johnny Manziel, who's a close friend of The Boy's, previously claimed it was going to drop in the fall. However, we are now very much in the middle of winter.

There's been some snippets and posts from the Toronto icon himself that suggest it's on the way, but how soon remains a mystery.

Read More: The 30 Best Rap Songs Of 2025

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.3K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.6K
Comments 0