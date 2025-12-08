You can say what you want about Drake and his music these days, but his early work continues to stand the test of time. His run in the 2010s alone solidified him as a bona fide superstar and legend in rap. His solo run of Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and If You're Reading This It's Too Late, is the one that everyone has to give him credit for.

Of all of those, though, his 2011 sophomore effort is his most celebrated and perhaps his most important. It's influence on the rappers today is still palpable as more and more talents are needing to be more than just spitters. Overall, it really is a blueprint for anyone looking to enter the rap genre going forward.

As a result of that and just the general love for it, Take Care continues to produce strong numbers 14 years later. In fact, in the latest sales update caught by Hip Hop All Day, the hit-filled LP is even outselling 2025 releases.

It's 21,000 units for the week of December 6 trumps Cardi B's AM I THE DRAMA? Playboi Carti's MUSIC and more. But it's not just Take Care that's on the top sales for hip-hop. Certified Lover Boy, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and For All The Dogs are all there as well.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Overall, it's highly impressive that it's still moving so well on shelves and actually follows another incredible feat it pulled off.

In October, Take Care re-entered the top 20 of the Hot 200 for the first time in about 13 years. It's currently at 34, which is still wild.

But sadly, this achievement also speaks to the lack of dominance by rap in 2025. While there have been plenty of great albums, it's been a struggle for the mainstream faces, to say the least.

But hopefully, Drake can set the tone going into next year and spark the rest of the artists in his lane to find their groove again.

He has a chance to do so with ICEMAN, which still does not have a release date. Johnny Manziel, who's a close friend of The Boy's, previously claimed it was going to drop in the fall. However, we are now very much in the middle of winter.

There's been some snippets and posts from the Toronto icon himself that suggest it's on the way, but how soon remains a mystery.