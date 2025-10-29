Drake Re-Affirms His Longevity As "Take Care" Reaches Impressive New Milestone

Drake is one of the biggest artists of all time, regardless of genre. His impact and his longevity in rap has been nothing short of impressive, even if the last year or so has been a struggle in terms of public perception. Despite his loss to Kendrick Lamar, the man is still a beast on the charts.

Recently, Drake fell off of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since February. It just goes to show that the artist has a consistent catalog of hits. Meanwhile, some of his most classic albums are still in rotation for the vast majority of rap fans. A great example of this is his 2011 album, Take Care. In the eyes of many, Take Care is Drake's best album.

Having said that, it should not come as a surprise that the project has a long legacy on the Billboard 200, which tracks the best-selling albums. According to Hip Hop All Day, Take Care is officially back in the Top 20 for the first time in over 13 years.

Drake Take Care

While the album has remained in the Top 200, it's been over a decade since it was that high up on the chart. Regardless, it is extremely impressive, and just goes to show the longevity this album has had.

Given the fact that it came out in the early 2010s, there are many millennials and Gen Zs who feel some nostalgia tied to the project. This nostalgia is never going to go away. There are too many hits on the album, and there are too many memories created to these songs.