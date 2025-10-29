There is no trace of Drake on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in 35 weeks, according to HipHopAllDay. He had held the longest streak of any rapper, following Kendrick Lamar's fall from the chart, earlier this month. BigXThaPlug now holds that title, having maintained a spot in the top 100 since April.

Fans have had plenty to say about the latest update on social media. "Crazy how Drake fans were celebrating Kendrick falling off the charts due to recurrent status for 85 weeks and their GOAT only had a 35 week run on the charts," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Remember yall Kendrick’s song only got removed from the charts because it went recurrent. Drakes songs just flopped because OVHoes don’t play his songs."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Falls Off The Hot 100 Chart For The 1st Time Since Drake Beef

Drake "Iceman"

Despite falling off the Billboard Hot 100, Drake will likely make a return soon as he gears up for the release of his highly anticipated album, Iceman. He's been hinting at dropping the project at some point this year for months at this point. He released the first single, "What Did I Miss?," in July, followed by "Which One" featuring Central Cee a few weeks later. Last month, he teamed up with Julia Wolf for the track, "Dog House."

Wolf revealed how that collaboration came together during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, earlier this week. “He said he played it and he stopped everything and then he just reached out to me then and there. It was so cool ‘cause he doesn't need to be doing any of this, you know, but then we started texting and I sent him the album,” she said, as noted by Complex. “It was very fast. Like then I just started sending him little demos and things ‘cause he made it very clear that he wanted some kind of like working relationship together."