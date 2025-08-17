Drake Demands Access To Interscope CEO's Financial Records In "Not Like Us" Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 456 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Interscope CEO Records Not Like Us Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Oct 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake is accusing John Janick of having monetary incentives to artificially boost the performance of this Kendrick Lamar diss track.

Drake controversially filed a lot of document requests in his UMG defamation lawsuit via a recent Manhattan federal court filing. Not only do these requests target Kendrick Lamar and the Universal higher-ups, but also those relating to their subsidiary, Interscope Records.

More specifically, according to AllHipHop, Drizzy and his legal team are seeking Interscope CEO John Janick's compensation records over the last five years. These financial documents would include salary, bonus, and incentive pay information, as well as the label's monthly profits and revenue starting from 2020 onward. All of this is because the 6ix God and his lawyers are accusing Janick of having a financial incentive to boost the performance of the "Not Like Us" diss track.

Not only that, but Drake wants to see Kendrick Lamar's UMG contract as well, and a valuation of the Compton lyricist's catalog as far back as January of 2020. Attorney Rollin A. Ransom issued a statement to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeannette Vargas about these allegedly "intrusive, irrelevant, and designed-to-harass" requests.

"Drake seeks Interscope CEO John Janick’s private and highly confidential compensation details going back to 2021, four years before ‘Not Like Us’ was even released," he wrote. "Yet Drake makes no attempt to explain how his intrusive request for five years’ worth of individual compensation records is conceivably relevant or proportional to this case, which centers on the release and promotion of a single track and music video in 2024. There is none."

Read More: Drake Asks UMG To Provide Any Documents Related To Domestic Violence Claims Against Kendrick Lamar

Drake UMG Lawsuit
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Drake's UMG defamation lawsuit over "Not Like Us" accuses the label of failing to protect his reputation by failing to use their power to block the diss track. As such, he alleges that the label defamed him by promoting and distributing this song and music video.

While UMG already gave the plaintiff's party part of Kendrick Lamar's contract, they refuse to reveal the whole thing due to competitive trade secrets. The music industry giant claims Drake's discovery requests are a "fishing expedition" that wouldn't actually be relevant in this case. We will see how Judge Vargas rules on UMG's request for the court to deny these motions or privately review Kendrick's contract and other documents before making a decision.

Read More: Drake Tours, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of Box Office Revenue

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Lucian Grainge Fires Back Drake Emails Not Like Us Hip Hop News Music Lucian Grainge Fires Back At Drake's Attempts To Access His Emails & Texts About "Not Like Us" 1.8K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake's UMG Lawsuit Faces Significant Delay Over L.A. Wildfires 822
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 3.3K
Drake Agrees Remove Allegations UMG Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Drake Allegedly Agrees To Remove Some Mysterious Allegations From UMG Lawsuit 7.4K
Comments 1