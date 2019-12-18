Interscope Records
- SongsJordan Ward & 6LACK Shine On A Tender & Nostalgic New Single, "MUSTARD"Rarely do songs sound as simultaneously sweet and somber. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentWhy Did Tory Lanez Leave Interscope?We're taking a look at Tory Lanez's controversy involving his beef with the famed label.By Gabriela Valentin
- NewsBrooklyn's Own J.I. Drops New Mixtape "Young & Restless Vol. 1 Baby Don"J.I. is back with possibly his biggest album yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Shares Before & After Pics With Eminem: "This Friendship Is Never Gonna Change"50 Cent and Eminem go way back, and are still tight to this day.By Taiyo Coates
- CrimeTeen Rapper C Blu Arrested Again Days After Posting $250K Bond: ReportThe 16-year-old is accused of shooting a cop in the leg. The Post claims he paid his bond with an advance he received from Interscope.By Erika Marie
- MusicSmoove'L Aims For King Of NY Status With Debut Album "Ice Cups And Shootouts"Smoove'L is aiming to be the next Brooklyn native to make a claim on the rap scene, and his debut album "Ice Cups And Shootouts" may be the one to put him at the top.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTory Lanez Celebrates Going IndependentWith the release of his first single under his own One Umbrella imprint, Tory Lanez is finally an independent artist.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez Leaves Interscope & Drops "New Toronto 3" In MarchTory Lanez has been complaining about his label for months, but he recently shared that his next project will mark the end of his relationship with Interscope.By Erika Marie
- MusicSmokepurpp Wrote Over 800 Songs For "Deadstar 2," Wasted $2 Million RecordingSmokepurpp spent a lot of dough recording "Deadstar 2."By Dominiq R.
- SongsStunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby, & Lil Baby Show You How To "Do Dat" On This New TrackStunna 4 Vegas x DaBaby x Lil Baby collab on "Do Dat."By Dominiq R.
- Music VideosSmokepurpp & Denzel Curry Cause Chaos In New "What I Please" VideoFlorida-bred brethren Smokepurpp & Denzel Curry wreak havoc in new video for "What I Please."By Dominiq R.
- MusicK Camp Voices Frustrations With Interscope: "I'm Tired Of The Bullsh*t"He took to Twitter to publicly call out the record label.By Erika Marie
- MusicSmokepurpp Clears Up Whether Travis Scott Dropped Him From Cactus Jack RecordsSmokepurpp is not associated with Cactus Jack Records.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Still Faces $15 Mil Lawsuit By Yellowcard Over "Lucid Dreams"The case has been placed on pause for the time being.By Erika Marie