Jordan Ward & 6LACK Shine On A Tender & Nostalgic New Single, “MUSTARD”

Jordan Ward is one of the most exciting voices coming up across any genre, although to call him on the come-up sounds unfitting. After all, following cosigns from the likes of Tyler, The Creator and this new collab single with 6LACK, the 28-year-old is quickly establishing himself as a bright voice with star potential. Moreover, this new track “MUSTARD” highlights Ward’s penchant for sincere and subtle songwriting filled with detail on closer inspection. It’s an acoustic guitar-led cut with dry but warm percussion that’s a perfect soundtrack for a day around the park. Lyrically, though, it centers around rebirth and change, making for a sweetly melancholy song with a lot of emotive weight behind it.

What’s more is that the vocal embellishments throughout, like background vocals and ad-libs, add a lot of atmosphere to “MUSTARD.” Jordan Ward sings with a slightly pitched-up voice that fits its reflections on the past quite well, while 6LACK keeps his signature soulful drawl. However, even though the track might sound simple at first, a few elements reveal the fleshed-out structure beneath. For example, wavy and low-toned synthesizers close the track out, and more effect-heavy guitar chords accentuate the chorus. Overall, it’s all held together by a sticky and distinct vocal melody for the chorus that makes for one of the catchiest and most tender ones you’ll hear all week.

Jordan Ward’s “MUSTARD” With 6LACK: Stream

Meanwhile, both artists are celebrating very successful albums this year, and will actually embark on a tour together later this year. Ward dropped FORWARD, whereas the Atlanta star released Since I Have A Lover. All we can hope for following this single’s release is that they both bring us even more heat soon. If you haven’t heard “MUSTARD” yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout lines below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest on Jordan Ward and 6LACK and for more great music releases each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Fall to the ground, it’s a rebirth, phoenix, I mean it

It was offset, now the scene is the greenest

Fruits of my labor just needed some sun

Grounded myself but I wanted to run

