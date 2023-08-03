6LACK Gives His Take On The Greatest Atlanta Rappers Of All Time

Recently 6LACK appeared on All Up In My Grill to discuss a number of different topics. One of the longer discussions they have is about rappers from 6LACK’s native Atlanta. He’s asked about his “Mount Rushmore” which is shorthand for the four best/most legendary artists. ”If I could combine Andre and Big Boi into like a connected person on Mount Rushmore, then I would put OutKast right there,” he began. “I’m gonna jump to the new era because these two artists hand in hand have changed the sound of music today, Future and Yung Thug.”

6LACK also took the opportunity to flex just how many legends Atlanta has. “This is where it gets a little tricky because we’ve got T.I., we’ve got Jeezy, we’ve got Luda, we’ve got Gucci. I’m gonna give it to Tip because he had such an impact on my school year.” Even after discussing his Mount Rushmore of Atlanta rappers, he had more names to offer. He cited Jermain Dupri, Gucci Mane, Goodie Mob, Jeezy, and Usher as influences on his career. He also took the opportunity to express his love for hot lemon-pepper wings. You can check out the full interview below.

6LACK’s ATL Mount Rushmore

Earlier this year 6LACK released his third studio album Since I Have A Lover. The project came after a long 5-year gap in new albums. The album featured guest performances from Don Toliver, Wale, and QUIN. The album debuted at number 24 on the Billboard 200, a step back from his previous album which reached number 3. In between the two he released the 6pc Hot EP which featured Lil Baby. That EP went on to debut at number 15 on the Billboard 200.

6LACK has spent much of his time in between albums delivering guest vocals. Last year he teamed up with Jessie Reyez for a song called “FOREVER.” He also teamed up with J. Cole and Bas for a standout track on Cole’s most recent studio album in 2021. What do you think of 6LACK’s picks for the best rappers to ever come out of Atlanta? Let us know in the comment section below.

