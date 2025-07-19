Robbie Pardlo, City High Co-Founder and R&B Vocalist, Dead at 46

Robbie Pardlo, a founding member of the genre-blurring hip-hop and R&B trio City High, has died at 46.

A representative confirmed his passing on July 17 in Willingboro, New Jersey, where he was surrounded by loved ones. Pardlo's cause of death remains unknown.

Pardlo played a central role in shaping City High’s sound. They were a mix of socially conscious lyricism and melodic soul that resonated at the turn of the millennium.

The group broke out with 2001’s “What Would You Do?”, a raw, narrative-driven anthem addressing poverty. Produced by Wyclef Jean and Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis, the song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

City High emerged from Willingboro, where Pardlo attended high school alongside groupmates Ryan Toby—known for Sister Act 2—and Claudette Ortiz, his former classmate and onetime partner. The trio eventually signed to Interscope through Jean’s Booga Basement imprint and released their self-titled debut in 2001. The project fused hip-hop grit with radio-friendly hooks and deeply human storytelling.

RIP Robbie Pardlo

Before the group’s rise, Pardlo and Toby contributed background vocals to Whitney Houston’s “My Love Is Your Love,” a 1999 single that reached No. 4 on the Hot 100. That same year, “What Would You Do?” appeared on the Life soundtrack before its official release two years later. The album’s follow-up single, “Caramel” featuring Eve, arrived on September 11, 2001, climbing to No. 18 on the charts.

City High disbanded in 2003. Ortiz and Toby later married, had two sons, and divorced in 2007. Pardlo remained active in music, performing with the R&B quartet First Take and continuing to write and record.

Robbie is survived by wife, Anika Pardlo, and their children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew.