News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Robbie Pardlo
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Robbie Pardlo, City High Co-Founder and R&B Vocalist, Dead at 46
City High, including Robbie Pardlo, Ryan Toby, and Claudette Ortiz, were the first new acts by Wyclef Jean in 2001.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
8 hrs ago
576 Views